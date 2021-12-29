Florida surgeon general says Biden admin 'actively preventing' monoclonal antibody treatments --The Biden regime recently paused shipments of two COVID-19 antibody treatments | 29 Dec 2021 | Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo accused the Biden administration of "actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments" in the United States, according to a Tuesday letter addressed to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. The Biden regime recently paused shipments of COVID-19 antibody treatments manufactured by major drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly amid claims lies that such treatments are not effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The federal government continues to supply Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody from the company Glaxosmithkline, which reportedly does work against omicron.