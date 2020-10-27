Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone, or just masked by Covid-19? | 26 Oct 2020 | There has been a 98% plummet in flu infections this year, dispelling fears of a Covid and flu 'twin-demic' about which many had warned. Experts say we can thank masks and social distancing. But does this really add up? Although there is no mass testing for flu as there is for Covid, the WHOsays that surveillance of data from around the world shows flu rates collapsing everywhere. Australia essentially 'skipped' their flu season this year, with not a single case reported since July (their peak). In fact, flu has more or lessvanished throughout the Southern Hemisphere, and early indicators suggest it will follow suit north of the equator. What can explain this unprecedented decline? To my mind there are three possibilities. The first is that it only seems like the flu has disappeared because doctors and scientists have been wrongly classing other respiratory diseases as Covid... [Right, the flu will re-appear on November 4, when COIVID-19 ups and vanishes like a gust of wind on the Serengeti.]