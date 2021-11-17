Flu rips through University of Michigan, bringing CDC to campus to investigate spread | 16 Nov 2021 | Influenza is sweeping the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, with 528 cases diagnosed at the University Health Service since Oct. 6. The outbreak is so sudden and large - 313 cases were identified the week of Nov. 8 alone, and 37% of flu tests that week were positive - that it has drawn the attention of federal health leaders. A team of investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be on campus this week trying to learn more about the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine.