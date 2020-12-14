Flynn Speaks at Rally: 'We Cannot Accept What We Are Going Through as Right' | 12 Dec 2020 | Lt. General Michael Flynn spoke in front of a large crowd that rallied on Washington on Dec. 12 to protest election fraud, and began with the story of Jericho. "We are in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America," he said at the "Let the Church Roar" rally at the National Mall. "And remember, the courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be...We the people decide." Thousands gathered to join marches and rallies in Washington on Dec. 12, petitioning the government for fair elections and transparent counting. Similar grassroots protests took place every Saturday since the general election in capitals across the 50 states.