Flynn Sues DOJ, FBI for Malicious Prosecution, Wants $50 Million | 3 March 2023 | Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI, and others, alleging he was maliciously prosecuted. He is demanding at least $50 million in compensation. "Defendant maliciously investigated and prosecuted General Flynn by initiating and continuing a basbeless counterintelligence investigation and by filing a criminal information lacking probable cause," says the suit, filed on March 3 with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the Obama administration was investigated by the FBI starting in August 2016 for supposed ties to Russia. In 2017, he was charged with lying to the FBI during an interview earlier that year.