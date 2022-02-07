Following Landmark Second Amendment Decision, SCOTUS Overturns Appeals Court Decisions in 4 States | 1 July 2022 | The Supreme Court followed up its June 23 landmark ruling that for the first time recognized a constitutional right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, by issuing a series of rulings June 30 reversing federal appeals court decisions that upheld gun restrictions in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Hawaii. Courts will find it difficult to uphold the firearms laws in question after the high court's June 30 and June 23 rulings. In unsigned orders, all four cases were remanded June 30 to lower courts "for further consideration in light of" the Supreme Court's June 23 decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In that 6–3 ruling, the high court invalidated New York state’s tough concealed-carry gun permitting system.