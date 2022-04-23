Food Shortages and Food Processing Plant Fires - What's Going On? | 22 April 2022 | there have been an unusual number of significant fires in food processing facilities around the country this year and even going back into last year. The fires are starting to give rise to noteworthy chatter online, especially as the Biden administration--whose policies largely support the "Great Reset" agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization--warns us about food shortages... UncoverDC confirmed over two dozen facilities linked to our food supply were impacted by fires, 19 of them happening this year. There could be more. While there has been no concrete evidence that any of the fires are connected or were intentionally set, we felt it relevant to list them, especially since Bill Gates is the largest owner of farmland in the United States. Here they are, with a brief description of what we found out about each one.