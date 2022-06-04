Footage shows Ukrainian troops brutalizing captives | 5 April 2022 | Footage published on Ukrainian social media on Tuesday appeared to show people in uniform beating up and harassing detainees. The mayor of the country's fourth largest city, Dnepr, close to where the incidents happened, justified the mistreatment on social media, branding the arrestees as "crime bosses" and claiming they previously attacked members of the region's militia. The graphic footage includes two separate videos, showing armed people in military fatigues brutally arresting men in civilian clothes. The troops are wearing the same kind of blue armbands that Ukrainian soldiers often use to identify their allegiance. One clip shows troops beating up a man, who is standing with his legs spread and bowing down, with blood apparently visible...