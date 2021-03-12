Forbes Admits mRNA Vaccines Alter DNA, Then Changes Headline | 2 Dec 2021 | In an article published by Forbes on Monday, the mainstream media admitted that COVID vaccines change your DNA but only indirectly and that is a good thing. Forbes published an article from Steven Salzberg titled, "Yes, The Vaccine Changes Your DNA. A Tiny Bit. That's A Good Thing." Forbes later retitled the article to "Covid Vaccines Don't Alter Your DNA - They Help Choose Cells To Strengthen Your Immune Response." After being criticized by the "vaccine cult," the author changed the headline to emphasize that the vaccines "don't alter your DNA" without changing any of the article's content.