Forced to Get COVID-19 Jab, AA Captain Suffered Cardiac Arrest at Gate | 25 April 2022 | On Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022, American Airlines (AA) flight 1067 departed Denver International Airport for its 1-hour and 46-minute flight to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). The [pilot was] AA Captain Bob Snow, who has been with the company for over 31 years. Immediately after pulling into Gate 6 at DFW, Captain Snow--who was forced to get the COVID jab on Nov. 7, 2021, or lose his job--suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest in the cockpit and almost died... Swiftly, Captain Snow, who passed out and had to be shocked three times, was rushed to Baylor, Scott, and White Health Center ten minutes away. Thankfully, he survived. Snow, who spent time in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is now home, is confident his heart attack directly resulted from the COVID-19 experimental "vaccine" he was mandated to receive.