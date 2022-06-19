Ford Pulls Plug on Pete Buttigieg's $44K Electric SUV (Made in Mexico) --Automaker recalls 49,000 vehicles due to safety defect that 'could cause a crash' | 15 June 2022 | Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg might have to start biking to work again. That's because the Mexican-made electric SUV he purchased last year for his security detail is being recalled due to a safety defect that "could result in a loss of power [while driving], which could cause a crash," according to Consumer Reports. Ford announced Tuesday that it was instructing car dealers to stop selling the Mustang Mach-E in response to the safety concern affecting nearly 49,000 of the 100,000 vehicles manufactured at the automaker's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico between 2020 and 2022. The company decided to make the cars in Mexico because it was a lot cheaper than hiring American workers to do it in this country.