Foreign Dark-Money Group Compiled List of 12 People Spreading COVID-19 'Misinformation' on Social Media | 20 July 2021 | The vast majority of Covid-19 anti-vaccine 'misinformation' and conspiracy theories originated from just 12 people, a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) cited by the White House this week found. Jobiden says 'the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated', and Facebook and others can do more to stop misinformation, including anti-vaccine posts. CCDH, a UK/US non-profit and non-governmental organization, found in March that these 12 online personalities they dubbed the "disinformation dozen" have a combined following of 59 million people across multiple social media platforms, with Facebook having the largest impact. CCDH analyzed 812,000 Facebook posts and tweets and found 65% came from the disinformation dozen... Among the dozen are physicians that have embraced pseudo science, a bodybuilder, a wellness blogger, a religious zealot [?], and, most notably Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of John F Kennedy who has also linked vaccines to autism and 5G broadband cellular networks to the coronavirus pandemic.