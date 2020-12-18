Forensic audit finds that security log files were deleted from all Dominion machines to hide vote-switching | 15 Dec 2020 | After election officials identified "glitches" that switched 6,000 Trump votes to Biden, the courts in Antrim County Michigan ordered an audit of Dominion voting machines. The forensic audit was carried out by the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG). This group conducted a forensic duplication on the county's election management server. They investigated compact flash cards used by local precincts in their Dominion ImageCast system, and they audited the memory sticks used by Dominion Voter Assist Terminals and the memory sticks used for the poll book. This forensic audit found blatant evidence of a coordinated attack on the 2020 Presidential election. The Federal Election Commission allows an error rate of .0008 percent for all voting machines used in US elections. The Dominion machines in Antrim county had an error rate of 68.05 percent! Even more shocking: The ballot-adjudication logs and the security logs for the November 3 general election were removed. All log files for previous elections were still contained on the machines, but someone on the inside was able to erase the all-important log files for the 2020 election.