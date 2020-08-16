Former and Fired FBI Director Comey Is in Big Trouble - He Knew Carter Page Worked for the CIA But Signed Bogus FISA Warrants Anyway | 16 Aug 2020 | Former FBI Director James Comey knew Carter Page was a CIA asset when he signed multiple FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and candidate and President Trump. He knew this because Carter Page told him. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was on FOX Business with attorney Gregg Jarrett. In the interview, Nunes noted a couple of important items related to the Durham investigation of the Deep State gang behind Obamagate, but at the 3:15 mark, Jarrett said the following: "And yet, Comey already knew that Page was an asset of the CIA. How do we know that? Carter Page, before the first FISA warrant application, sent Comey a direct letter that said: 'Hey, I work for the CIA. I'm not a Russian spy.' How do I know that? Because he gave me a copy of that letter, it's in both my books. And, it's also part of his congressional testimony, you'll recall. So, isn't it true that James Comey concealed this information from the FISA Court and perpetrated a fraud, when he signed the FISA warrants?"