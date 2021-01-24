Former Border Patrol Head: Biden Administration Made America Less Safe Within Hours | 24 Jan 2021 | Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan accused the Biden administration of making the United States less safe within hours of being sworn in last week. "With the stroke of a pen, President Biden made this country less safe," Morgan told Breitbart News on Jan. 23. "It's pure politics over public safety." "Look, I know what our team said to the transition team," the former commissioner said, adding that he believes the administration did not speak to experts with the Border Patrol about what policies should remain. "I know the facts and data and analysis that was provided. I know what they told them and gave them that showed that the wall works." Morgan cited the removal of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, as a program that should have been kept.