Former Brookings Institution Analyst Living in the US Identified as Christopher Steele's Primary Dossier Source --Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst living in the U.S., has been identified as Steele’s primary source of information in the dossier. --Danchenko, who previously worked at the Brookings Institution, told the FBI in January 2017 that he was Steele's source. | 25 July 2020 | A Russian-born analyst living in the United States has been identified as the primary source for Christopher Steele, the author of a now-debunked dossier regarding Donald Trump and members of his campaign. Igor Danchenko, 42, was identified as the dossier source through a series of events that began with the July 17 release of an FBI memo of interviews conducted with Steele's primary source in January 2017. The FBI redacted all information in the memo that might identify Danchenko and six of his sub-sources, but a Twitter user pieced together clues from the memo...to identify him as the likely source. The Twitter sleuth created a blog laying out information about Danchenko. On Saturday, The New York Times confirmed that Danchenko was the source.