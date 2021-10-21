Former CDC Director Says Over 40% of Recent Maryland COVID Deaths Were of People Fully Vaccinated | 20 Oct 2021 | In an apparent challenge to the repeated claim that controversial COVID-19 vaccines may not make you less likely to contract the virus, but will make you less likely to become critically ill, former CDC director Robert Redfield revealed that over 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland have been vaccinated. Redfield, who previously oversaw the CDC during the Trump administration and now serves as nominally Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's senior advisor on COVID-19, made the claims during an appearance on Fox News earlier this week. "A lot of times people may feel it's a rare event that fully vaccinated people die," said Redfield. "I happen to be the senior advisor to Governor Hogan in the state of Maryland. In the last six to eight weeks, more than 40% of people who died in Maryland were fully vaccinated," Redfield said while discussing the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.