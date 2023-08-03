Former CDC director slams gain-of-function research: 'Probably caused the greatest pandemic' in history --'I think it probably caused the greatest pandemic our world has seen,' Redfield said. | 8 March 2023 | Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield, a virologist, slammed gain-of-function research as not worth the risk during the House's hearing on the origins of COVID-19. Redfield appeared in a Wednesday panel in front of the House COVID origins select committee, where he blasted the controversial research method... "No, on the contrary, I think it probably caused the greatest pandemic our world has seen," Redfield told committee chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who asked if gain-of-function research has ever stopped a pandemic... The former CDC director also said that he "absolutely" believes the Wuhan Institute of Virology was engaging in gain-of-function research. Redfield also said during the hearing that he told former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020 that he did not believe natural spillover -- the virus traveling from animals or plants to humans -- was "scientifically plausible" with the origins of COVID-19 and was excommunicated from talks on the virus.