Former Clinton Campaign Lawyer Made False Statements to Second Government Agency - Durham | 16 April 2022 | Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is accused of lying to the FBI when he claimed he was not handing over information about then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, made false statements to CIA officers in a meeting after Trump was sworn into office, according to new filings by Special Counsel John Durham's team. Sussman told James Baker, at the time the FBI's general counsel, that he had "time-sensitive (and sensitive)" information to share before the pair met, according to a text message recently disclosed by prosecutors... Sussman provided Baker in a Sept. 19, 2016, meeting with white papers that alleged Trump's business had a secret channel with a Russian bank, allegations the FBI later determined were untrue. On Feb. 9, 2017, Sussman met with CIA officers--where he also made false statements, according to the new filings.