Former Congressman Sentenced to Prison for Stuffing Pennsylvania Ballot Boxes | 29 Sept 2022 | Despite declarations of safe and secure elections, history shows that past Pennsylvania elections were host to corruption. For example, former U.S. Rep. Michael "Ozzie" Myers, a Pennsylvania Democrat, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election, and orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff ballot boxes for specific Democrat candidates in Pennsylvania elections held from 2014 to 2018. Myers was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond to 30 months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.