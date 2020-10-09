Former Defense Secretary Mattis Is Caught Suggesting Potential Military Coup Against Trump | 10 Sept 2020 | According to the new book on The Trump administration by the Washington Post's Bob Woodward, former Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly once told a top United States intelligence official that "collective action" might be needed to thwart President Donald Trump's "dangerous" [aka stopping the deep state's endless wars] actions. Woodward’s book on the Trump administration "Rage" claims that in 2017, Mattis was concerned about Trump's leadership during a standoff with North Korea over its missile tests. The Washington Post shared excerpts, reporting on Wednesday that "Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation's fate under Trump’s command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, 'There may come a time when we have to take collective action' since Trump is 'dangerous. He's unfit.'"