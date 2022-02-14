Former DNI Ratcliffe told Durham intelligence supports 'multiple' indictments in probe - sources --Hillary Clinton purportedly approved 'a plan to distract the public from her email scandal,' sources told Fox News | 14 Feb 2022 | Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe met with Special Counsel John Durham on more than one occasion and told him there was evidence in intelligence to support the indictments of "multiple people" in his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, sources told Fox News.Fox News first reported on Durham's latest filing, which alleged that lawyers from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016 had paid to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to federal government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia... Sources told Fox News this week that during his meetings with Durham, Ratcliffe, who served as a congressman and as the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, said he believed there was "enough evidence" in those materials that he provided to indict "multiple people."