Former DOD Contract Translator Arrested for Alleged Ties to ISIS | 7 Nov 2022 | A former Department of Defense (DOD) contract interpreter, Mohammad Rafi Mohammadi has been arrested for allegedly having lied about his connection to ISIS [I-CIA-SIS] in his application for a security clearance in conjunction with his employment by the DOD. The arrest of this defendant is of great significance; however, information about this case has been published in several news reports but, incredibly, has not been reported by the Justice Department or any other federal agency. Mohammadi is being prosecuted by the federal government and is alleged to have worked to assist ISIS, the group behind the bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 American soldiers and grievously wounded many others.