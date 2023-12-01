Former ESPN employees suing company over COVID-19 vaccine requirement --More than 1,000 lawsuits have reportedly been filed regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates. | 11 Jan 2023 | Two former ESPN employees filed a federal lawsuit against the sports media giant, alleging the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement violated religious freedom rights. ESPN and the sports network’s parent company, The Walt Disney Company, are listed as defendants in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut Wednesday by former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and ex-producer Beth Faber, according to Front Office Sports. Williams and Faber were fired by ESPN in late 2021... Faber, who spent more than 30 years at the company, was fired in September 2021. Dunn says that "no serious attempt" was made by ESPN to "accommodate them."