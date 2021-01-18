Former Facebook chief security officer suggests cable providers drop OANN and Newsmax | 17 Jan 2021 | The former chief security officer of Facebook suggested conservative news outlets One America News Network and Newsmax be deplatformed following the siege of the Capitol and the proliferation of "radical views" online. "We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences. There are people on YouTube, for example, that have a larger audience than daytime CNN, and they are extremely radical and pushing extremely radical views," Alex Stamos said Sunday on CNN's Reliable Sources. "And, so, it is up to the Facebooks and YouTubes, in particular, to think about whether or not they want to be effectively cable networks for disinformation. And then we're gonna have to figure out the OANN and Newsmax problem that these companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and such to be bringing them into tens of millions of homes," he continued. "This is allowing people to seek out information if they really want to but not pushing it into their faces, I think, is where we're going to have to go here," he said.