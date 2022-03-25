Big-time Rove-McConnell fail to take down Eric Greitens: Former FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Tampering With Evidence | 24 March 2022 | A former FBI agent who was involved in an investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tampering with evidence in the case on March 23, a day before jury selection was set to start in his trial on seven felony counts, including perjury. William Don Tisaby, 69, who is now a private investigator, was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner to investigate allegations against Greitens in an invasion of privacy case. Greitens resigned in 2018 after the investigation began. Tisaby was indicted on seven felonies, including perjury and evidence tampering, in 2019.