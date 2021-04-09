Former FBI Agent Says 9-11 Hijackers had U.S.-based support | 4 Sept 2021 | At least two of the 9-11 hijackers probably had a U.S.-based support network, according to a former FBI agent. Danny Gonzalez worked on "Operation Encore," the still-secret investigation into the two Saudi hijackers who were based in San Diego. Gonzalez told CBS News he's confident the records of that operation will show the hijackers had help. "19 hijackers cannot commit 3,000 mass murders by themselves," Gonzalez told the network. Gonzalez said the public would learn "a lot" if records from Operation Encore were released, and that it would change the public's understanding of 9/11. Gonzalez said the two hijackers -- Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar -- were helped by a number of Saudis, including Omar al-Bayoumi. [9/11 was an inside job (by the deep state), six ways to Sunday.]