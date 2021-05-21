Former FBI director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren and spoke with the then vice president in 2016 'to explore lucrative future work options' with Hunter as the middle man --Emails show that at the time Freeh was working for three men who were later found to be corrupt foreign criminals| 19 May 2021 | Former FBI director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren and met with the then-Vice President in 2016 'to explore with him some future work options', emails reveal. Freeh also spoke with then-Vice President Biden in 2016 'to explore with him some future work options', according to the bombshell communications. The emails suggest Freeh was trying to establish a future business relationship with Biden -- and the White House has failed to disclose to DailyMail.com whether Joe Biden discussed private business with Freeh while in office. According to the messages, obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, the former FBI director was working for three foreign businessmen and officials at the time, who were all later convicted of various corruption charges, including a multi-billion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian wealth fund.