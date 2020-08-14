Former FBI lawyer to plead guilty in probe into origins of Russia investigation --Clinesmith had altered a CIA email cited in the fourth application to the FISA court to surveil former Trump campaign aide | 14 Aug 2020 | Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty as part the investigation led by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, into the origins of the FBI's investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a source close to the matter. This is the first criminal case arising from the Durham probe. Court documents posted Friday show Clinesmith faces one count of "false statements." Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found in his December 2019 report that Clinesmith had altered a CIA email cited in the fourth application to the FISA court to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017.