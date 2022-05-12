Former FBI Lawyer Who Approved FISA Warrant to Spy on Trump Helped Censor Hunter Biden Laptop Story | 4 Dec 2022 | James Baker, the former FBI lawyer involved in approving the faulty Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant used to spy on the Trump campaign, also helped censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, according to a series of tweets posted by Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi. Twitter CEO Elon Musk released the so-called Twitter Files Friday afternoon, detailing how the social media platform suppressed a New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020. The Daily Caller News Foundation verified the authenticity of the laptop soon after the NY Post published the story. The Twitter data released Friday shows executives working with Biden officials to suppress the story, according to Taibbi. Baker, who served as Twitter's Deputy General Counsel at the time, argued it was "reasonable to assume" the materials "may have been" hacked and said, "caution is warranted," according to Taibbi’s tweets.