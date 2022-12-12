Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, prosecutor says | 12 Dec 2022 | Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled former CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the Bahamas Attorney General's Office announced. The arrest "followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition," the office said. "Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," United States Attorney Damian Williams said Monday. Since the collapse of FTX, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have been looking at Bankman-Fried, sources have told ABC News.