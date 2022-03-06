Former Hedge Fund CEO David McCormick Concedes to Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Primary | 3 June 2022 | Former hedge fund CEO [and George W. Bush Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs] David McCormick conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday in the Pennsylvania GOP primary. "It's now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee," McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel. "Tonight is really about all us coming together." The AP reported: Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn't give him enough votes to make up the deficit. McCormick said he had called Oz to concede. [Looks like the little scam by the deep state to push Kathy Barnette at the last minute to split the conservative vote and give us a Bush dirt-bag failed. Where is Kathy now, BTW? Gone from the stage.]