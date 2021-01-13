Former Michigan governor charged in connection to Flint water crisis | 13 Jan 2021 | Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) on Wednesday was officially charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Flint water crisis. The Associated Press reported that the charges against Snyder from the Michigan attorney general's office are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The AP noted that the charges mark the first time in Michigan’s 184-year history that a governor or former governor has been charged with crimes related to their time in office.