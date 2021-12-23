Former Minneapolis Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty on Manslaughter Charges | 23 Dec 2021 | A jury found Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who said she mistakenly thought her gun was a Taser, guilty on two manslaughter counts on Wednesday. Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in connection to the death of Daunte Wright, which sparked protests and violent riots earlier this year. Potter said she mistakenly took her pistol for a Taser when she shot Wright in April. The jury, comprised of six men and six women, spent over 26 hours deliberating before rendering the decision. Potter, 49, will face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.