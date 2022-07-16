Former NASCAR driver stabbed to death at California gas station; suspect had outstanding parole warrant | 16 July 2022 | Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed at a gas station in California last week, and police are still searching for the suspect in his killing. East, a three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, died Wednesday after being stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station on Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, California, according to the USAC and police. The Westminster Police Department is searching for suspect Trent William Millsap, who fled the scene before police arrived. Millsap also has an outstanding parole warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said in a statement.