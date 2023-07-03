Former NIH Director Francis Collins Emails Reveal British Physicians and Scientists Group Recommended Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 - Judicial Watch | 6 March 2023 | Judicial Watch announced today that it received 254 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this included emails of then-Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Francis Collins regarding a British group’s recommendations on the use of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. Judicial Watch obtained the records as the result of an August 2021 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for Collins’ emails filed after the HHS failed to respond to a June 8, 2021, FOIA request (Judicial Watch v U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:21-cv-02302)). In February 2021, a leading British physician and World Council for Health co-founder Dr. Tess Lawrie,who is director and founder of a doctors' organization called the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), emailed 31 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, including the Director of the Offfice of New Drugs in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Peter Stein; Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks; and then-Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock; and copying several leading foreign medical figures, with an email titled "URGENT: The BIRD meeting and recommendation on covid-19 prevention and treatment." She attached a document titled "Draft BIRD Proceedings 25-02-2021 v.1.4.pdf."