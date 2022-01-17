Former NYPD detective John Connolly, journalist who investigated Jeffrey Epstein, dies after brief illness | 17 Jan 2022 | Hard-hitting investigative journalist and former NYPD detective John Connolly passed away on Saturday at 78. The cop-turned-scribe was known among media insiders for his unending Rolodex, and a unique ability to mix among Hollywood execs and stars, Wall Street rainmakers, pols, police and wise-guys alike. Connolly was a co-author with James Patterson of the 2017 book "Filthy Rich: The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein - The Billionaire's Sex Scandal," which was turned into a Netflix series... He'd also appeared in the documentary "Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?" for Investigation Discovery. Connolly's longtime partner, music industry veteran Dorothy Carvello, confirmed to The Post that Connolly passed after a brief illness.