Former Obama Official Demands 'No-Fly List for Unvaccinated Adults' | 4 Aug 2021 Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security under President Obama Juliette Kayyem called Tuesday for the Biden administration to restrict the unvaccinated from flying by placing them on a no-fly list. Kayyem claimed in the Atlantic that "a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take" due to TSA PreCheck, which "divide[s] passengers into categories according to how much of a threat the government thinks they pose." At the time of publication, the headline for the piece echoed this line, stating bluntly: "Unvaccinated People Belong on the No-Fly List." The headline has since been changed to a more ambiguous sentence: "Unvaccinated People Need to Bear the Burden."