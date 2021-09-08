Former Pfizer VP warns childbearing-age women: 'Do not accept these vaccines' --Dr. Michael Yeadon discussed recent findings indicating that experimental COVID-19 vaccines concentrate in a woman's ovaries and induce an 'autoimmune attack' on the placenta. | 5 Aug 2021 | In his brief presentation at Wednesday's online "Stop the Shot" conference, former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon highlighted three reasons why women of childbearing years and younger should entirely reject experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines. "You’re being lied to, I'm being lied to," said the professional research scientist. "The authorities are not giving us full information about the risks of these products." Yeadon, who has degrees in biochemistry and toxicology and a Ph.D in respiratory pharmacology, worked for 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry and retired in 2011 from the most senior position in his field as vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer.