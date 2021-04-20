Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd --A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges stemming from the killing of the unarmed Black man George Floyd last year. --Jurors reached the verdict on their second day of deliberations. | 20 April 2021 | A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges stemming from the killing of the unarmed Black man George Floyd last year. Jurors began deliberating in the case on Monday. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder has a maximum penalty of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter has a maximum of 10 years. Sentencing guidelines call for sentences short of the maximum. Chauvin's high-profile trial on three charges stemming from Floyd's death began in March and concluded on Monday in a Minneapolis courthouse fortified with barbed wire.