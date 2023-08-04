Former San Francisco fire commissioner attacked with crowbar day after tech mogul stabbed to death | 7 April 2023 | Neighbors of former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani said "no one is safe" in the city after he was brutally attacked by a transient with a metal crowbar just steps away from his family's front door. Carmignani was attacked a day after Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant early Tuesday morning. Carmignani, 53, was leaving his mother's home at about 7 p.m. in the Marina District when he was accosted by a man waving an industrial metal crowbar, friends of the ex-commissioner told The Post. San Francisco Police later arrested Garret Doty, 24, who was booked on assault with a deadly weapon. [In Soros DA-land, he'll be out of jail in no time, so he can kill again.]