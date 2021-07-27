Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked, robbed in California | 27 July 2021 | Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed of her cell phone Monday while in Northern California, according to a Twitter post from her account. Boxer, a Democrat from California, was in Oakland's Jack London Square neighborhood when someone pushed her in the back and took her phone, according to the tweet. "Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland," the social media post reads. "The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."