Former South Carolina Attorney Sentenced to Life for Killing Wife and Son | 3 March 2023 | Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a former attorney in South Carolina, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole on Friday, a day after he was found guilty of killing his wife and son on their family estate in 2021. Prosecutors said Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed at close range near the dog kennels on their family estate on the evening of June 7, 2021. Before Judge Clifton Newman began sentencing proceedings, Murdaugh maintained that he was innocent when being offered the opportunity to make a final appeal. "I respect this court, but I'm innocent," Murdaugh said. "I would never, under any circumstances, hurt my wife Maggie and I would never...hurt my son Paw Paw," referencing his son by his nickname.