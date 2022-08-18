Former Trump Org. CFO Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Tax Crimes in New York State Judicial Persecution

Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud in deal requiring him to testify --Weisselberg faces about five months in jail and a $2 million fine. | 18 Aug 2022 | Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday in a Manhattan court to charges related to tax fraud as part of a deal that will require him to testify in a case about former President Donald Trump's real estate company's business practices. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg, 75, of being paid more than $1.7 million "off the books" over the years by Trump's company to avoid taxes. Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to all 15 counts, is the only person to face criminal charges until this point in the Manhattan district attorney's probe of The Trump Organization's business practices. Officials expected him to plead guilty earlier this week as part of the plea deal. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to sentence Weisselberg to five months in jail followed by five years of probation along with a $2 million fine, The Associated Press reported.