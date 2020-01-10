Former Twitter CEO Calls for Political Enemies to Be 'Lined Up Against the Wall and Shot' | 01 Oct 2020 | Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has publicly called for people who disagree with him to be "lined up against the wall and shot." But there's no Big Tech bias, honest! "Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I'll happily provide video commentary," tweeted Costolo. Mike Cernovich pointed out that Costolo was in violation of Twitter's own rules regarding the glorification of violence.