Former Ukraine Ombudswoman Admits She 'Exaggerated' Reports of Rape By Russian Soldiers to Get More Western Weapons --Denisova was removed from her post as human rights ombudswoman for spreading misinformation following a no-confidence vote of 234-to-9 by Ukraine's parliament on May 31. | 9 June 2022 | Following her dismissal, the former Ukrainian human rights commissioner told a Ukrainian outlet that her disgusting claims of rape by Russian soldiers, which were circulated widely by Western corporate media, were actually part of a campaign to "pressure" governments to give weapons and political support to the Ukrainian regime. Lyudmila Denisova, the former Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, admitted she "exaggerated" reports of sex crimes allegedly committed by Russian soldiers in an effort to "convince the world to provide weapons and pressure" on behalf of the regime in Kiev. In an interview published in a Ukrainian outlet Friday, Denisova claimed her exaggerations succeeded on at least one occasion.