Fort Washington: National Guard Authorized to 'Use Lethal Force' to Protect Inauguration | 15 Jan 2021 | The National Guard has reportedly been authorized to use deadly force to protect the Capitol during the Inauguration of Joe Biden, with more than 20,000 troops deployed to prevent further violence in Washington, DC. "The 20,000 National Guard troops preparing for pro-Trump demonstrations this weekend in the nation's capital will be armed and permitted to use lethal force, the headquarters overseeing them says, marking a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing for repeat violence after last week's deadly [antifa and BLM] mob," reports US News. "On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the U.S. Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff," according to a statement from the D.C. National Guard."