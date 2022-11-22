Four Arizona Counties Delay Election Certification | 22 Nov 2022 | Historic denial of election data is happening in the state of Arizona because the midterm elections earlier in November were completely suspicious and election officials really had no choice other than to say "no" to lousy election results. Fox news has gone to the dark side and labeled the historical problems with election integrity as nothing more than "conspiracy theories," when in fact, thousands of eyewitness statements have been collected showing that the election problems in the largest of Arizona's counties were very disturbing and highly corrupt. Four Arizona counties say that they will hold off on certifying the 2022 midterm elections. Gila, Cochise, Mohave, and Yavapai have refused to approve the suspect election. Arizona only has 15 counties in the state.