Four charged for vandalizing Jackson statue near White House as Trump demands maximum punishment | 28 June 2020 | Four men filmed trying to tear down a statue of President Andrew Jackson have been charged with damaging federal property. President Trump earlier shared wanted posters related to the incident on Twitter. Of the four individuals identified by investigators, one has been arrested and brought before a DC court, while three others remain at large. Aged between 20 and 47, the protesters face between up to 10 years in prison for their alleged crimes.