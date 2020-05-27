Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man | 27 May 2020 | Four Minnesota police officers have been fired after the death of a black man who was taken into custody and seen on video being pinned down by his neck. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the four officers were now "former employees". Footage shows the man, George Floyd, groaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to the white officer... The FBI has said it will investigate the Minneapolis incident, which took place on Monday evening.